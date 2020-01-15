Home

Edward George "Ted" MAY

Edward George "Ted" MAY Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia May (nee Dion). Loving father of Lisa May, David May (Victoria) and Angela Plummer (Douglas). Cherished grandfather of Jordyn, Madison, Abigail, Camryn and Emery. Ted will be dearly missed by his brother Fred May (Paula), nieces and nephews. We would like to thank The Campbell House in Collingwood for excellent care and attention they provided for Ted and our family. Donations can be made to The Campbell House in Ted's memory. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020
