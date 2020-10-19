Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at the RVRCH in Barrie, Ontario surrounded by family. Ted was born on January 9th, 1942 in Huntsville, Ontario to Clara and Albert Oke. Ted was the youngest and last surviving sibling of Bob Oke, Roy Oke and Ilene Pedwell. Growing up, Ted spent many years on Kay's farm which held a very special place in his heart. Ted met his first wife, Pat Knight, in high school. They married and moved to Barrie in 1963. The couple had two beautiful children, Wendy and David. He was a loving and devoted father. Ted became a fire fighter in the city of Barrie in 1967. He was extremely dedicated and proud of his career as a firefighter and captain. He retired in 2002 after 35 years of service. His fellow coworkers were a second family to him as he created lifelong friendships. Ted found love with Lois Adair, his wife that he would go on to be with for over 31 years. They shared a love for dancing and travelling, cherishing every moment spent together. They adopted the missing piece to their family, their beloved dog Okie. Ted was an excellent cook. Moreover, he had a passion for many leisure sports and activities like curling, bowling, golf, baseball and skiing. Ted and his siblings were proud Royal Canadian Legion members. He was an incredibly skilled pianist, as a young boy saving money for lessons with a paper route. Ted leaves behind many memories that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife, Lois Adair; his children: Wendy (Darrin DeBrusk) Massarotto and David Oke; his grandchildren: Alexis and Sierra Oke; Mitchell, Dalton, and Tyler Massarotto; his great grandchild; Luna Massarotto; and stepsons: Steven and Terry Debow. The family would like to thank all of the staff and doctors at RVRHC on the palliative care unit. They would also like to extend their gratitude to friends and neighbours for their ongoing kindness and support. In keeping with Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.peacefultransition.ca