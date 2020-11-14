1/
Edward Kenneth RUSSELL
It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing at the Elden Retirement Residence peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved husband of Brenda for 47 years. Loving father of Michael (Kimberly) and Shawn (Susan). Cherished and proud grandfather of Quinn, Myla, Blake and Evan. Ed will be greatly missed and held dear in the hearts of his brother Ron (Ray) and family, brother-in-law Steve and his extended family members and friends. He will be reunited with his parents Paul and Kathleen. A private funeral service will be held at the Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Elden for their loving care and compassion. We will miss him dearly, but he will live in our hearts forever.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
