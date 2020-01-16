Home

Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Edward "Pelly" Mixemong

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Sunday January 12th, 2020 in his 71st year. Loving son of the late Andrew and Ella Mixemong. Beloved brother of Theresa Vanderstelt, Wayne Mixemong, Marilyn Mixemong, Austin Mixemong (Kelly), Kimberley Mixemong and predeceased by Brian Mixemong, Ivan Mixemong (survived by Sandy), Andrew "Fudd" Mixemong and Beverley Mixemong. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews for some of whom he was a surrogate father and grandfather. Also missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Wednesday January 15th from 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday January 16th at the Christian Island Recreation Centre starting at 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday January 17th at the Recreation Centre at 1 p.m. If desired, donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Dialysis Unit Penetanguishene would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
