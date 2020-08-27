"When I need you and all your charms, when I want you in my arms Whenever I need you, all I have to do is dream" Treasured husband of Anna, together for 58 years, married for 54. After starting a family together in Scotland, leaving his position as Engineer at Rolls Royce to emigrate and begin a new life, they built a good life together in Canada. Beloved father to Jim (Shirley), David (Joanne) and daughter Tracey. "Gentle Papa" to his grandchildren Brody, Shania and Devin. Father figure and brother to Robert, caring brother and brother-in-law to his family in Scotland and Canada. Lifelong friend and brother of Bob Black and much-loved uncle to Douglas and Gordon Black and their families. Ed had many friends from all over the world by whom he will be sorely missed. "The Poker Guys" in Orangeville who met monthly for 45 years to play cards while drinking and debating the state of the world; "The Bequia Gang" with whom Ed and Anna spent many winters vacationing together and many of whom became close friends; "The Barrie Scottish Connection", who recognized Ed as an "honorary member" of their all-women organization, appreciating the humour he brought to their events as well as the assistance he was always willing to provide. Most especially, Ed treasured the friends he made in Paisley where his children were born, visiting back and forth, sharing the joys and sorrows of raising a family, they remained friends throughout his life. "Across the moonlit heather, my laddie waits ere I roam, Soon we'll be together, in that heaven we call home." Always up for a good time, Ed was always the funniest guy at any party, always there with a witty response - laughing while people tried to figure out what he was saying as his accent got thicker and thicker as the party went on. He loved to laugh and dance. Ed and Anna travelled the world together - visiting old friends and making new ones. From Canada to as far New Zealand and China, they explored and discovered the world together. A lifelong boating enthusiast, Ed loved nothing better than to be on his boat, out on the water relaxing and socializing with buddies. Although Christmas was always spent with immediate family, he loved toasting his friends and bringing in the New Year on Washburn Island, and celebrated every Scottish holiday in true Scottish fashion.



