|
|
Peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Ted Bromley of Orillia, beloved husband of 71 years to Shirley Bromley (nee Wilson). Loving father of Joanne Hanzlick (predeceased), Allan Bromley (Judith), Patricia Titcombe (David), Peter Bromley (Marilyn) and Robert Bromley (Anne). Loved by his grandchildren Stephen, Suzanne (Tyler), Gregory (Cathy), Meghan, Matthew, Adam (Carly), Robin, Rachel, Mallory (Adam), Rylea (Matthew), Corey, Laurie and Christie as well as 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Arthur Bromley, Raymond Bromley and Marion Jones. A private family spring interment will be held at Knox Cemetery, Oro-Medonte. If desired, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 7, 2020