Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD BROMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD (WWII Veteran R.C.A.F.) (TED) BROMLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD (WWII Veteran R.C.A.F.) (TED) BROMLEY Obituary
Peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Ted Bromley of Orillia, beloved husband of 71 years to Shirley Bromley (nee Wilson). Loving father of Joanne Hanzlick (predeceased), Allan Bromley (Judith), Patricia Titcombe (David), Peter Bromley (Marilyn) and Robert Bromley (Anne). Loved by his grandchildren Stephen, Suzanne (Tyler), Gregory (Cathy), Meghan, Matthew, Adam (Carly), Robin, Rachel, Mallory (Adam), Rylea (Matthew), Corey, Laurie and Christie as well as 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Arthur Bromley, Raymond Bromley and Marion Jones. A private family spring interment will be held at Knox Cemetery, Oro-Medonte. If desired, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -