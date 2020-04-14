|
|
Passed away suddenly at his home in Barrie, ON on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his 81st year. Loving husband to the late June Bonner for 42 years. Edwin was a truck driver for many years, something that he loved to do. He is survived by his children, step-children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ted is also survived by his sister Shirley Howard, and brother Wayne Bonner both from Peterborough. Pre-deceased by his sister Anne and brothers Paul, Raymond, Bob and Eric. He will be missed by his many friends at his apartment building. Due to COVID-19, the family is sorry that only immediate family members will be having a private visitation at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. Burial will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations in Memory of Ted may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020