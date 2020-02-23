|
Peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Matthews House Hospice Alliston. Ted Furness in his 89th year, beloved husband of Patricia Schellenberg (nee: Ireland), and the late Ida Furness (nee: Brooks). Loving father of Ken (Zahra), Phil (Christine Boulanger), Donna Campbell (Bill), Chris (Joanna Isidro), and Rob. Remembered with love by Pat's children Laura Wright (Peter Jackson), and Karen Elliott (Stan Cook). Proud pappy of Alicia, Tyler, Brandon, Shane, Robert, Jasmine, Benjamin, Natalie, Bryanna, Nathan, Charissa, Katelyn, Alyshia, his many great-grandchildren, and extended family. Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his buddies Bruce and Jan, his euchre partner Mike, and his furry friend Jomo. Resting at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham. 905-936-3477 on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Springtime interment will be held in Trinity Cemetery Beeton. For those who wish, donations to Matthew's House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 23, 2020