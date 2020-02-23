Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Furness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Ted" Furness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin "Ted" Furness Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Matthews House Hospice Alliston. Ted Furness in his 89th year, beloved husband of Patricia Schellenberg (nee: Ireland), and the late Ida Furness (nee: Brooks). Loving father of Ken (Zahra), Phil (Christine Boulanger), Donna Campbell (Bill), Chris (Joanna Isidro), and Rob. Remembered with love by Pat's children Laura Wright (Peter Jackson), and Karen Elliott (Stan Cook). Proud pappy of Alicia, Tyler, Brandon, Shane, Robert, Jasmine, Benjamin, Natalie, Bryanna, Nathan, Charissa, Katelyn, Alyshia, his many great-grandchildren, and extended family. Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his buddies Bruce and Jan, his euchre partner Mike, and his furry friend Jomo. Resting at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham. 905-936-3477 on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Springtime interment will be held in Trinity Cemetery Beeton. For those who wish, donations to Matthew's House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -