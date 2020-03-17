|
Peacefully at her home in Orillia on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 103> Eileen Maddeaux, beloved wife of Ronald (Ron) Maddeaux. Loving mother of Robert (Margaret) (both predeceased) Joel (Linda), Ralph (Rhonda), Tom (Esther predeceased) and Diane Maddeaux. Loved by her 15 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Charles Spicer. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army or Mariposa House Hospice would be appreciated.. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020