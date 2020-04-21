|
Of Nottawa, Ontario, passed peacefully April 16th, 2020, in her 77th year. Eileen is predeceased by her parents, Andy and Reta Kennedy, her brother, Jim (Audrey), and sister, Gladys (Don) Duncan. She will be fondly missed by her husband of over 57 years, Mike, and their three daughters, Sue Hawken (Rick), Christine Patten, and Theressa Hanley (Steve). Forever cherished grandma to Taylor, Rachel, Erin, Lindsay, Andrew and Laura. Eileen loved life. She loved travelling, family and friend get-togethers, cooking, dancing and music; any music...whether it be classical, jazz, or country. Mom's other love was her gardens. She could be found working in them any given day with dirt on her hands and a smile on her face. It was this genuine smile, laugh, and quick wit of Eileen's that will always be a part of our treasured memory. When Eileen was not travelling with Mike, the girls, or their friends, she worked part-time as a secretary. First, with Morden and Helwig Insurance, then Money Concepts and lastly, with Hospice Georgian Triangle - in its very early days. Eileen is, "On the Road Again...", and we look forward to when we will see her beautiful smile once more. The Flood family would like to thank the staff at the Creedan Valley Care Community for their wonderful care of our mom over the past five years. Without exception, the attentiveness of the nurses and support staff has been commendable. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to the Alzheimer Society or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. A private interment will take place at the First Presbyterian Cemetery, Collingwood, and when permitted, a Celebration of Life will be planned for the beauty of Eileen's life to be remembered. Friends may visit Eileen's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020