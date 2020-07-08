1/1
Elaine Ann NESBITT
NESBITT, Elaine Ann With heart-felt sadness we announce the passing of Elaine Ann Nesbitt who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 65, surrounded by family at the St Catharine's General Hospital. Beloved wife of Brian Nesbitt for 43 years, devoted and cherished mother to Brian Nesbitt Jr and Alissa MacLellan (Cailean), her pride and joy grandchildren Abigail and Jameson. Pre-deceased by her parents Arnold and Frances Knoll as well as her brother Denny and sister Noreen. Fondly remembered by her loved nieces and nephews. Elaine was born in Collingwood, Ontario, those roots were always present. Her love for nature, the water, and a simple view of life. She dedicated her life to helping others, she was a consummate giver. A Registered Nurse for 44 years working with her ICU family at the Welland Hospital, looking forward to retirement this year. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and those whose lives she touched along her journey. Due to COVID-19 cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date when it will be safe to do so. Donations to Help A Child Smile or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Is anybody happier because you passed their way? Does anyone remember that you spoke to them today? This day is almost over, joys and toiling time are through; Is there anyone to utter now a kindly word of you? Did you give a cheerful greeting to the friend who came along? Or a grimace sort of 'Howdy' and then vanish in the throng? Were you selfish pure and simple as you rushed along the way, Or is a stranger mighty grateful for a deed you did today? Can you say tonight in parting, with the day that's slipping fast; That you helped a single soul of the many that you passed? Is a lonely heart rejoicing over what you did or said; Does a friend whose hopes were fading now with courage look ahead? Did you waste your day, or lose it, was it well or sorely spent? Did you leave a trail of kindness or a scar of discontent? As you close your eyes in slumber do you think that God would say, You have earned one more tomorrow by the love you showed today. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

27 entries
July 7, 2020
July 4, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to Brian and family. I knew Elaine for many years while working at the hospital. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a caring and compassionate nurse and touched the lives and hearts of many. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathryn Raimondo
Coworker
July 4, 2020
Brian and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I know the pain you feel now. Please accept my sincere condolences and know that I am thinking of you at this most difficult time.
Gary Nicholls
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Brian sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for you and the family.
Patricia Finlay & family
Family
July 2, 2020
July 2, 2020
Brian,
Thinking of you and your family at this most difficult.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Sincere condolences,
Steve and Penny Michal
Steve Michal
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Brian and Family, my condolences to You and you Family during these terrible times. So sorry.
Wayne Winskel
Friend
July 2, 2020
Our condolences and prayers. Such wonderful memories.
Craig & Susan Coates
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our sincere condolences to you all. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Al & Linda Simpson
Friend
July 1, 2020
It is with great sadness that we learned of Elaine's passing. Our deepest sympathy go out to Brian, Brian Jr, Alissa, the grandchildern, extended family and all who were touched by Elaine's friendship and generosity. We will cherish the times we were able to spend together.
David and Brenda Jones
Family
July 1, 2020
Knew Elaine from our high school days. She was a great person then and I imagine she never changed much. Was so sorry to hear of her passing. My condolences to her family and friends.
Patti Patterson Livingstone
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
Brian we are deeply pained and words are of no help in expressing the sorrow you and your family are feelIng at this moment. Elaine was such a beautiful soul and always had a smile. Please know we will remember you in prayer. Our sincere condolences!
Art & Julie Rees
Friend
June 30, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss
Elizabeth Cressman
June 30, 2020
Brian and family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Elaine was a very loving ,kind and giving person. There will always be a special place in my heart for her .

Dennis & Susan Zatychies
Dennis Zatychies
Friend
June 30, 2020
Such sad news. Elaine was always willing to help and always with a smile. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Cathy Haselgrove
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Brian and Family
So sorry for your loss
David and Valerie Hunter
Friend
June 30, 2020
Dear Brian and family, Mayla and I are saddened to hear about Elaines passing. My sister and her worked very closely for a number of years and she was thought very highly of. May find memories of her life comfort you all, in your time of sorrow.
Damian Parrent
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
Dear Brian Alissa and BJ , we are all heartbroken for you. Elaine took care of so many over the years and many of us have great memories that will keep her in our thoughts and in our hearts. Hope to see you all soon
Donna & Rick Moody
Donna Moody
Friend
June 30, 2020
Brian and family
Our sincere condolences.Please find comfort with your happy memories and know she is smiling down on you.
Love and hugs Carol and Mark Girardi
Carol Girardi
Friend
June 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joanne & Malcolm MacLeod
Friend
June 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss Brian and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dave,Kathy Dunsby and Family
Dave Dunsby
Friend
June 30, 2020
Brian, B.J. Alissa and family:
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of such a wonderful woman. Elaine was a great wife, mother, grandmother & true friend. We will always remember the great times we had together as friends. May the fond memories of her, remain in all of our hearts forever. Elaine will truly be missed by all those whose life she touched.
Love Terry & Pam McLaren (Peterborough)
Friend
June 30, 2020
Elaine was an absolute angel who touched everyone she met. The gates of heaven will be wide open to accept elaine. Our sincere condolences to Brian and family.
Ralph and Laura O'Grady
Friend
June 30, 2020
Brian & Family
Wishing you strength and peace during this very hard time. The world is a better place for having Elaine in it. Beloved nurse and touched so many lives. Her loyal friendship ment so much to me. I will miss her.RIP my friend.

Sharon Campbell
Sharon Campbell
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Alissa & family :
I am very sorry for your loss. A beautiful soul who left too soon. Mrs.Nesbitt will be forever in my heart and memories.
Cait
Caitlin Campbell
Friend
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Brian, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family at this time. We are very sorry for your loss. God Bless.
Bobby and Beth McLaren
Robert McLaren
Friend
