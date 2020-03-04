|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in her 83rd year, surrounded by family. Cherished and beloved daughter of the late Patrick Lefaive and Olga Hamelin. Dearly loved by her siblings Leo, Raymond, Annette Hall, Linda Desroches, Pauline Lamoureux, Lois Irvine and the late Francis, Leonard and Yvette. Fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Rose Ange, Mary and Patricia and her brother-in-law Stephen Irvine. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Georges Desroches, Orval Lamoureux and Thomas Hall. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Elaine will be held dear in the hearts of many extended family members and friends, especially her "Guardian Angel" Elmy. Elaine demonstrated Courage, Tenacity, Perseverance, Independence and Resiliency during her entire life. She also certainly will be remembered for her "way with words". Cremation has taken place. If desired, in memoriam donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated by the family and may be made by cheque or online. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the staff at Hillcrest Village for the kind and compassionate care provided to Elaine.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020