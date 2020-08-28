1/1
Eleanor June BURNS
Burns, Eleanor June Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Murray Allan Burns. Loving mother of Steven (Somsri), Darren (Pixie), David (Elaine) and Matthew(Rhonda). Proud grandmother of Ben, Christina, Angela, Tasha, Joel, Sam, Mark, Michael, Mikayla and great grandmother of Atcha, Sonya, William, Mackenzie, Jesse, Maya and Norah. Predeceased by her brothers Frank & Bill Brown. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care that she received from her caregivers Ninette, Mita and their team that allowed her to live in her own home over the last several years. A small family graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29 at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society, to Soldiers Memorial Hospital or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
