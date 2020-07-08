1/1
ELEONORE STELLA FLOHR
89 years young, lost her battle with heart disease on July 1, 2020. She was born October 1st, 1930 in Lithuania to Annie and Bruno Kaufmann. She met the love of her life Fred (deceased) when she immigrated to Toronto in the early 1950's. Ellie passed peacefully July 1st, 2020 at Midland Hospital surrounded by wonderful, caring, incredible Medical Staff. Through her too short life, she gathered an incredible number of friends through her church and other groups. Her legacy is her love of life. Her positive attitude, ability to inspire sense of loyalty, patience and determination, made her not only a fabulous Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, but a great friend to all. She was not one to complain about her many health issues and was a great listener. When you are friends with Ellie, you're a friend for life! Her life was a living example of bible verse from Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ " She leaves behind Sisters Irene and Ruth. Ellie is survived by sons Bernard and Richard, Daughter-in-laws Linda and Debby, Grandchildren Katie, Robert, Robyn and Tricia and Great Grandchildren Jack and Hunter. Although she is no longer with us in this world, she will always be in our hearts; remembered and not forgotten. Please join us in October to celebrate Eleonore's life and 90th birthday with her church community and family at her place of worship in October. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
