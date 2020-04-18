|
PASKO, Elizabeth Ann It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elizabeth Pasko. A strong and independent woman, Elizabeth lived alone since the passing of her loving and devoted husband Henry (Hank Pasko) in 1981. A wonderful and loving Mother and Grandmother, Elizabeth will be sadly and dearly missed by Jeffrey, Maria and Andrea of Barrie and David, Alex and Derek of Kitchener. Her love and devotion to us throughout her life is beyond words and the void and pain from this sudden loss will be forever felt. Elizabeth was proud to have been a teacher for over 35 years and spoke often and fondly of the many students that passed through her classrooms. She saved and loved to read the wonderful notes and cards left to her from appreciative students and parents and was so happy to read of accomplishments and announcements of former students throughout the years. Elizabeth had a zest for life, was well travelled and enjoyed experiencing everything the world could offer. She took immense joy from her beautiful gardens and loved tending to her flowers and her yard right up into her eighties. She was proud to have been an active volunteer at the Royal Victoria Hospital and most recently, right up to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barrie Public Library. Most of all, as her friends and strangers alike can attest to, she loved her grandchildren, Andrea, Alex and Derek and would speak about them to whoever would listen. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitations or services. Thoughts and best wishes to us are appreciated and during these troubled times, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Barrie Food Bank in her memory are appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020