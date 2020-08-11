1/1
Elizabeth "Ann" BUSS
Elizabeth "Ann" Buss, nee Emery, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at Hospice Huronia at the age of 74. Ann lived a true love story with her best friend and husband Klaus Buss for 49 wonderful years. Ann was predeceased by her mother and father, Elizabeth and Peter Emery and oldest brother Paul. Nicknamed Annie Fannie by her siblings she will be greatly missed but forever loved by her brothers and sisters Joseph, Barb (Rick) May, Peter John (Joan), Michael, Mary Vallee, Teresa Babcock and Robert (Jane). Ann was a loving and deeply devoted mother to her children Tammy (Ritch), Aaron (Julie) and Angela (Matt). Ann loved being a grandmother and will never be forgotten by her grandchildren Kimberli (Tim), Autumn, Asher, Hannah, Lauren and Kate. Extended family Aggie (Oma), Erich (Lisa), Edie (Hans) have expressed much sorrow at her loss. Ann will be remembered for her extraordinary large heart, kindness and desire to help others. Her passions were walking, being outside and cooking; our bellies will miss her mashed potatoes and rouladen. The kindness and compassion shown by the nurses and staff at Hospice Huronia had a profound effect on our entire family and we would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to this incredible facility that we are so lucky to have in our community. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honour Ann. In lieu of flowers, any donation you may wish to make in memory of Ann may be made to the Hospice Huronia. As the clouds move through the sky we will know that Ann is spending her days dancing and singing along with the golden oldies. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
