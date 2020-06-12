Elizabeth Luella Carole McDONALD
1942 - 2020 Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Providence Care Hospital on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving wife of the late Stewart McDonald and cherished mother of Marcia (Nick Eliot) of Kingston and Dean (deceased). Treasured Grandmother of Adam Eliot, Matthew Eliot and David Eliot. Elizabeth will also be greatly missed by many close friends who provided endless support during her final months. Elizabeth was a nurse at Beeton Simcoe Manor for many years and developed life-long friendships from her time living in the Alliston and Barrie area. After moving to Kingston she took great pride in her work with the Social Committee and Oasis at the Norwest Apartments. In recent years Elizabeth enjoyed travelling to many destinations and recently went on a mother/daughter trip to Venice and Greece. She made her love of Venice well known to all who would listen. Special thanks for the excellent care Elizabeth received at Providence Care Hospital. In keeping with Elizabeth's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and burial of ashes will occur in Maple, Ontario at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth's name to University Hospitals Kingston Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.
