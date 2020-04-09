|
|
|
With sadness, we convey to her friends in Orillia the passing of Elizabeth Magdalena Pavlovich on Tuesday, March 24th in the home of her daughter, Sonja, in St. Catharines, where she had been receiving in-home palliative care for six months. She had just passed her 94th birthday. Elizabeth's life spanned most of the twentieth century. Born in Czervenka, Yugoslavia March 1, 1926, of German-speaking parents (Karl and Elizabeth Krier, who predeceased her), she fled with her family to wartime Germany where they joined thousands of others waiting in camps for re-settlement. Elizabeth sailed with her little daughter and a suitcase for Canada in 1949, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax which, later in life, she later visited to see stories and memorabilia of fellow travellers. Settling in Orillia with her husband, Ziko, mom worked for years as a seamstress with Carss Mackinaw, and subsequently for several ladieswear stores in town and for private clients who valued her skill. In her later years, she tended to her own aging parents in their home on Marlisa Drive. After their passing, she was supported by, and gave support to her long-time friend, Lloyd Lake, who predeceased her, leading to her move to St. Catharines. Mom is sadly missed by her daughter Sonja Draayer (Ken), and son Peter Pavlovich (Barb), and by grandchildren Chris (Monica), Kirsten (Nayaze), Jason (Theresa) and Tara, and by five great-grandchildren: Maddie, Abby, Nick, Nathan and Jillian. COVID-19 has prevented even a family gathering at this time. Mom will be interred at St. Andrews – St. James Cemetery in Orillia. Donations in her memory may be made to the CNIB. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home (75 Church St.,
905-684-6346).
Online tributes maybe made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020