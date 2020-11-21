Bette passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Center November 19. 2020 in her 89th year. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Bessie Wicks. She was married for 60 years to the late John Stanley and survived by her son, John Scott (Luisa). She will be missed immensely and will be loved forever by her grandchildren: Rachel, Jaclyn, Andrew, Jordan and Jeffrey and by her great-grandchildren Logan and Oliver. Survived by her sisters: Muriel (Jack, predeceased) of Malton, Julianne (Tom, predeceased) of London and Irene "Rickey" (Greg) of Wasaga Beach. Predeceased by her brother, Jim (Joanne) of Fort Erie. Bette will be missed by her sister-in-laws, Laura of Florida and Millie of Georgetown as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Bette was born in Toronto and well known for her unconditional love for her family, cooking and travel. Her lifetime as a Public Relations person gave her many rewards. She arranged one of Queen Elizabeth's trip to Canada and met Prince Phillip. Bette traveled the world for her job and loved it. She was the happiest when she was in the kitchen, especially when the grandchildren were helping. Many thanks go out to the caring staff at Mill Creek Care Center from whom she received amazing care. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Salvation Army. https://alzheimer.ca/en
https://salvationarmy.ca/ Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca