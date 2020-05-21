It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Christena McKay. Betty passed peacefully at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her parents James and Gladys Washer of Toronto and by her brother James Washer. Cherished wife of the late Gordon McKay. Loving mother of Michael McKay of R.R. #1, Waubaushene, Brenda (Bill) Checanis of Georgetown, John McKay of R.R. #1, Waubaushene and the late Robert McKay. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Josh), Maureen (Ryan), Shannon (Andrew), Tammy (Kurt) and Heather (Norris). Cherished great grandmother of Laura, Robert, William, and Lilly. Elizabeth was a woman who loved her family and will always be remembered and loved in their hearts and thoughts. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, A private family service was held at the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater. Interment Waubaushene Protestant Cemetery. A celebration of Betty's life will be held and announced at a later date. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.