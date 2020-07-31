Elizabeth MORTON

Passed away peacefully at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Friday, July 24. Liz was a vibrant and lovely woman whose sense of humour and kindness endeared her to all whom she touched. Liz was predeceased by husband whom she adored, John Morton. She will be missed but continually celebrated by her two sons Bruce (Katarina) and Mark (Mei-Lan) and her grandchildren, Nigel and Rosalind, as well her beloved sister and best friend, Marion Dawson. Liz has inspired us to become the kind of person one would like to age into. The sweetest and most generous soul with a personality that holds a room. A private celebration will be held. Those who wish to make a donation in memory of Liz may do so to the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Thanks for a lifetime of beautiful memories and the notion that we were all loved and treasured infinitely and unconditionally. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel.



