Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SWITZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" (King) SWITZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" (King) SWITZER Obituary
SWITZER, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee King) Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Thursday April 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Switzer. Dear mother of Cheryl Corriveau (Ken) and Dan Switzer (Tina). Loving memere of Brianne, Tanner, Rowan and Wesley. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alma King, and her brothers Ernie, Harvey, Remi and Martin. Will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings Cleo, Ron (Tony), Doreen Jeannotte, Irene Desroches, as well as extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the ALS Society would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff and friends of Georgian Manor for their care and friendship, which made her stay there so comfortable. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -