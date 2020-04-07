|
|
SWITZER, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee King) Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Thursday April 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Switzer. Dear mother of Cheryl Corriveau (Ken) and Dan Switzer (Tina). Loving memere of Brianne, Tanner, Rowan and Wesley. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alma King, and her brothers Ernie, Harvey, Remi and Martin. Will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings Cleo, Ron (Tony), Doreen Jeannotte, Irene Desroches, as well as extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the ALS Society would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff and friends of Georgian Manor for their care and friendship, which made her stay there so comfortable. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020