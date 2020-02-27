Home

Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Ella Marie DOWSWELL


1922 - 04
Ella Marie DOWSWELL Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 97, formerly of Sarnia. Beloved wife of the late Wesley. Loved mother of Wayne (Alice) of Oro-Medonte and Cheryl of Sarnia. Loved grandmother of Alison, Lynn, Miles, Drew, Chris, and Tim. Survived by her 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty. Predeceased by her siblings Ken, Lee, George, Madeline, Margaret and Jack. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Trillium Manor for the care and support shown to Ella. Following cremation a family service will be held in Sarnia in the Spring. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020
