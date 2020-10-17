Ella Schaus

Passed peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Village in her 96th year. Predeceased by husband Ludwig Schaus Feb 2013, Ella is survived by her children Ingo Schaus (Darlene) of White Rock, British Columbia and Karen Schaus (Bill Kopiec) of Tiny, Ontario. Loving Oma of Elizabeth, Tyler, Trevor and Billy. Ella will be fondly remembered by her family in Germany and her friends in Midland. Ella contributed to the community throughout her life cooking for the employees of Leitz, Midland when they first arrived in Canada, working at St. Andrews Hospital, Midland Plastics and Fabulous Formals. She was also an amazing cook and baked the best cheesecake ever. The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the Hillcrest staff and her care givers Debbie Messenger and Carol Kopiec. The Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca