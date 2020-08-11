1/1
Elmer Joseph DORION
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elmer Joseph Dorion on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Lucette Dorion (nee Chevalier). Loving father to Dale Dorion-Kennard, Glen Dorion (Connie), Barry Dorion, Bob Haworth (Debra) and Nancy Deschamps. Cherished grandfather to Joseph, Jessie, Mathew, Tyler, Shanon, Nickloas, Dillon, Christal and Brian. Great-grandfather to Carson, Tyson, Dillon, Cainon, Sophie, Emery, Niyah, Scarlett, Peter, Yve, and Cailin. Elmer will be fondly remembered by his siblings Gary Dorion (Bev), Jim Dorion (Penny), Brian Dorion, Linda Marchildon, Dennis Dorion (Janet) and sister in law Rosemary (the late Doanld). Cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
