Elsie Kathleen PAIN
Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the age of 93, formerly of R.R. #1 Minesing. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (November 2012). Loving mother of Stephen (Deb), Sheila Dobson (John) and Janet Garland (Tom). Will be fondly remembered and missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice Simcoe for their loving care given to Elsie and support for the family during Elsie's final days. The staff and volunteers are truly angels. Following cremation, because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Minesing Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Elsie may be made to Wasaga Beach United Church and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 3, 2020.
