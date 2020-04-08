|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Grove Park Home, Barrie in her 92nd year, with her daughter Christine at her side. Elsie, beloved wife of the late Wallace Lidbetter of Barrie, will be lovingly remembered by daughters Christine (Scott) of Barrie, and Kathleen (Craig) of Edmonton. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Zoe and Evan. Beloved sister of John (Dina) Baron of Orillia and much loved Aunt of David, Marilyn (Dave), Valerie (Don) and Jackie. She will be sadly missed by many great nieces and nephews. Elsie emigrated to Canada from Darwen, Lancashire with her mother Betsy Jane Baron in 1953 and met and married Wally in 1959. She worked for 13 years at Canadian Forces Base Borden, and was the primary caregiver for 20 years to Wally when he took ill. She truly was an angel. A celebration of life will be announced when the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Grove Park Home or the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County. The family would like to send a heartfelt thankyou to the staff of Grove Park Home, especially those on the Willow Unit. Your care for Mom was so appreciated over the past 5 years that she was with you. Christine Scott have gotten to know so many of you, she couldn't have a better extended family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 8, 2020