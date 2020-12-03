February 11, 1945 - November 27, 2020 It is with great sadness, yet with confidence in the gain of eternity that Elsie Lorean Barnum was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 75 years, Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia ON. Lorean was born in Salford Ontario February 11, 1945, and resided in Orillia in 1966 with her husband, the late Gary Charles Barnum. Devoted and much-loved mother to David Barnum and daughter in love Jamie of Massena, NY; Tim Barnum of Brampton, ON and Rick Barnum of Orillia ON, along with her 3 grandchildren; grandson Joshua Barnum (Shannon) and great-grandchildren Raymond James and Abigail Jean; granddaughter Esther Tupper (Kyle) and grandson Daniel Barnum. Mom always took care of everyone and made sure we were all fed well, whether it being at Reene's Restaurant or just at home making her famous roast beef dinners and yummy desserts. She will be remembered as a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, sister in law Linda (Don Bruce) and brother in law Gordie (Dorthy), and friends with whom she shared many laughs and tears along the way, especially to Scott and Jenny, whom she loved as her own. Many would regard Lorean as their confidant as she loved and accepted others wherever they were at in life's journey. In her later years, Lorean loved to garden and visit with friends at the local coffee shop. Lorean's faith in her savior Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life as well as her dedication to the Word of God. Her favorite verse being Psalm 46:10 'Be still and know that I am God.' She selflessly devoted her life to serving others through her career of owning 2 restaurants and working in many other food establishments over the years. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to call her friend. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N. Orillia (705) 325-2231.