Elsie passed away peacefully at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, Huntsville on May 2nd, 2019. She was 88 years old, born on May 25th, 1931. Beloved wife of Robert Wilson (predeceased, Huntsville). Cherished mother of Kevin Wilson (Jeannette) of Huntsville, Cathy Cryderman (Dave) of Orillia, and Brian Wilson (predeceased, Orillia). Loving grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Joan Cross. Elsie and Robert returned to family property near Huntsville to live out their dream of a peaceful, quiet retirement amongst nature on Pell's Lake. Elsie had been residing in Rogers Cove Retirement Residence, Huntsville, since Robert's passing in early 2019. Interment to be later this spring at St. James Cemetery, Orillia. As your expression of sympathy, donations to support Huntsville District Memorial Hospital would be appreciated.



