Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late William Hugh Campbell and the late Gerard Gammon. Loving mother of Jim Campbell (Catherine). Cherished grandmother of Montana (Dean), Courtney (Marc) and Nikki (Joshua). Great grandmother of Jaxton and Phoenix. She was a great friend to those that knew her. She will be sadly missed by the Gammon family as well as her extended family and friends. A graveside service was held at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in Elva's name may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.