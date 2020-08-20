Passed away at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital at the age of 66 after a lengthy battle with lung disease. Originally from Brudnell, PEI, he is survived by his former wife Ronda (nee Buell) and his loving children, daughter, Brandy Nicholson and son, Chris Nicholson, all of Orillia. Proud grandfather to Hannah and Adam Nicholson, also of Orillia. Predeceased by his father and mother Mack Preston and Alice Isabel "D.D." (nee Buell) and brother John "Jackie" all of PEI. Leaves behind siblings Eric (Lillian), Kate, Clifford all of PEI and Amanda (Scott) of British Columbia. Will be sadly missed by dear longtime friend Ruth Anne Tiffin of Orillia. Will be dearly missed by uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, extended family members and many friends. Born in Brudnell, PEI, Elvert always had a story to tell or a kind word for everyone. Always one to help those in need, he made many friends over the years. He knew his way around the back roads in our parts. Always a tinkerer, he could fix pretty much any engine and loved to be outdoors. Special thank you to Dr. Kristen Farn, the amazing nurses and staff of the emergency department, C5, and Soldiers 1 at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital for all their kindness during this difficult time. Thank you to Jenny Martin for her care and support and Pete Yule for his friendship. Cremation has taken place. Unfortunately, due to COVID capacity restrictions, the service will be private; at the Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia, however, you may view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGLIu9-qr2lbuRi0n62A4SA/featured?view_as=subscriber
beginning at 6:55 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital or the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated.