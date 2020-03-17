Home

Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor with her family by her side, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late John Cliffe. Loving mother of Christine Lyons (John) and Barbara Ovens (Roy). Grandmother of Alan Lyons, Jamie Lyons (Maggie), Sandra Dombi (Tamas) and Cheryl Diamond (Justin). Great grandmother of Caelan, Neala, Max, Dean, Sasha, Bryce and Carter. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at St. James on the Lines Church in the summer. Interment, Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Anglican Parish of Penetanguishene would be appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020
