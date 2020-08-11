1/1
Emily Doreen (Miller) Kelly
November 17, 1940 - August 7, 2020 Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday August 7, 2020 in her 80th year. Emily, beloved wife of John for 57years and 3 months. Devoted mother of Russell (Joan) and Ruth (Hector). Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Derek Shelswell), Sam Bronwen, Kaylyn, Dan (Wendy). Proud great grandmother of Ilah and Cohen "Trickster". Daughter of the late David and Mary Miller. Dear sister of Dave Miller (predeceased), Noreen Miller (predeceased), Peggy (predeceased) (Bill Perigo), June (John Key predeceased), Elsie (Laurence Wood predeceased) and Juanita (John Koole). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. She was a good mother, cook, wife and baker. A fine baker of wedding and birthday cakes. She was an entrepreneur in her own right and an artist of oil, acrylic and other arts. She enjoyed her flowers, flowerbeds and later took up scrap booking. The true loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren "Trickster". She gave the best hugs and was loved and admired by all. See you Honey love John and family God Bless. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 west St. N., Orillia on Tuesday August 12, 2020 from 3 -5 PM and 7- 9 PM. Graveside Service will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Colgan on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11 AM. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
