McTAVISH, Eric Daniel Passed away suddenly after a valiant struggle with cancer at his home, with his family at his side on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 43. Loving and cherished husband of Chrissy. Loving father of Kaden and Blaise. Beloved son of Jim and Delores. Dear brother of Bree. Survived by his sister's-in-law, Maria, Niki, and Jacquie, by his nephews and nieces Nolan, Brodie, Lauren, Jesse, Sarah, Larah, and Brianna, and by his father-in-law Peter. Predeceased by his mother-in-law Darlene. Will be fondly remembered and missed by his family and many friends. Eric along with his wife Chrissy owned and operated McTavish Roofing. Following cremation, because of regulations due to COVID-19, a celebration of Eric's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Eric may be made to the RVH "Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre", Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
