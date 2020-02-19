|
|
Peacefully passed away on February 15, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 77. Loving husband of Pricilla Moreau. Cherished father-in-law to Wendy Corbeau. Loving father to Richard Corbeau and Roxanne Corbeau. Dear brother of Ernest (Ann) Corbeau. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Katherine Corbeau, his sister Marion (Paul) Lesperance and Nancy (Ralph) Dupuis. Eric will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Danielle Corbeau (Jeremy), Rebecca Corbeau, Zachariah Ladouceur and Natasha Ladouceur (Dave). Eric will be fondly remembered by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, family and friends. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Diabetes Association will be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020