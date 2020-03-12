|
passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Campbell House in Collingwood in his 94th year. Eric, beloved husband of Madalena of Collingwood, Dear stepfather to Michael (Karen) Gerecht, Ingrid (Peter) Palotta, Ellinore (Jim) Malley, Linda (Willi) Appel, Susan Carberry ans step father in law to Debbie Gerecht. Survived by his step granddaughter Heidi Malley as well as several other step grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Fritz, stepson Karl, four stepbrothers and two stepsisters. At Eric's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campbell House in his memory. Friends may visit Eric's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020