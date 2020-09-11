Eric passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at home after a courageous yet short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Eric of Stayner, loving husband of over 50 years to Margaret (nee Osburn) and caring father to Jeannie (Allen) Emond and David (Michelle) Fisher. He was the proud poppa of Piper, Vincent and Carley. Eric was born in Collingwood to parents Reginald and Ruby Fisher on July 3, 1943. He and his brother Douglas were raised on the 4th line of Stayner on a beef cattle farm and apple orchard. His love of farming continued long after he retired from the farm and moved into town, working with good friend Wayne Brownridge and then at the local Co-op store for many years. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family, but especially Marilyn and Grant Arnold, Janice and Tom Hodgkiss and Donnie Carscaden and Lorraine Clarkson. A private family funeral will be held on Friday September 11th in Stayner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Collingwood Lightning Girls Hockey Organization or the RVH Palliative Care Wing. To sign Eric's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com