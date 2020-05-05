Carl, Erik Christian Jagd June 16, 1925 - April 30, 2020 Erik Carl was born in Denmark. He lived in Vintre Moller on a farm with his mother Else, Aunt Marie and sisters Birthe and Kirsten. He served in the Danish Army. After the war he married June Jensen and they had two sons in Denmark, Niels (1951) and Jens (1954). After emigrating to Canada in 1956 they came to Toronto to live with the Enslevs, a Danish family that provided a starting point for Danes new to Canada. In 1959 they had a third son Martin. Erik worked during the day and attended night school at U of T to upgrade his accounting certifications. They rented accommodations on Kingston Road, Main Street and Thorncliffe Park before buying their first home on Manor Road. Erik worked as a financial analyst at Phillips in Leaside, Coca-Cola in Thorncliffe Park and Inco in the First Canadian Place in downtown Toronto. Erik was first and foremost a family man. He dedicated his life to serving the needs of his family. June and Erik did everything with family in mind and we are eternally grateful for their support. They built a cottage on Hidden Lake Road in Craigleith and the boys had great summer memories as a result. They sold the cottage in order to buy the family home on Manor Road where they spent many happy years. June passed away in 2007 and Erik eventually moved to Barrie for the last 6 years of his life. Papa as he became known in later life enjoyed a rich relationship with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons Niels (former daughter-in-law Mary), Jens (Linda) and Martin (Eileen) and his grandchildren Angela (Don), Emily, Christian (Curniss), Eric, Jessica, Mackenzie (Jake), Whitney (Evan) and great grandchildren Dillon and Pearl. Many thanks to the Danish Church in Toronto and Sunset Villa in Puslinch for their support of the Danish community. Your service meant a lot to Erik Carl. Also thanks to the professionals in Barrie who gave Erik exceptional personal care - Dr. Elsey, Dr. Lai and the staff of the Family Medicine Teaching Unit and the staff of RVH notably Jackie Swales, Dr Nixon, Dentist Dr. Lea and staff and his lawyer Eric Taves who has provided a caring perspective in all his legal dealings. Special Thanks to the staff and students of WR Best school as they welcomed "Papa" as a volunteer kindergarten reader for 3 years during his 90's. It was an amazing partnership and Erik was truly grateful for this fulfilling experience - thanks to the SCDSB and Superintendent Stuart Finlayson for acknowledgement of his volunteer contributions. Thanks to all the friends in Simcoe County who made Erik Papa Carl feel welcome to the community - The Murphys, Doug Fuller, Bethunes, Harmers, Cranns, Piotrowskis, Flewellings, Walshes, Proutys, Welchs, Shufelts and many more! Also a special thank you to Mrs. Mary Ellen Baxter Good whose acquaintance Erik made at the Parkview Seniors Centre. They shared a great companionship these past few years and enjoyed an appreciation of music and art together. Finally thanks from Martin, Eileen, Mackenzie, Jake, Pearl, Whitney and Evan. You have enriched our lives and we are eternally grateful - God Bless you Papa! Online condolences may be made to www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.