Erin Mary Madeline Mather
It is with great sadness that the family of Erin Mary Madeline Mather announces her sudden passing at the age of 35. She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Tim Nightingale and her three wonderful boys Tristen, Kendell and Parker whom she loved dearly, and their fathers. Also remembered by her loving grandparents Lorne and Donna Macduffie who loved her dearly. Her parents Sheila and Larry Kelly, sister Frances, brothers Joey and Ryan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by her grandfather Butch (Calvin) Mather and grandmother Mary Kelly. Erin was born and raised in Collingwood and attended St Mary's school as well as CCI. She was a bright bubbly child who loved life with a smile that would light up any room. She loved her friends and family and was a bright and shining star. She was fierce and stubborn but would do anything for a friend. She is now at peace. She will be missed dearly by her boys and family and all that knew her. Fly high my sweet angel your pain is now gone. All services have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
