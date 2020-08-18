1/
Ernest AMERO
Passed peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on August 13th, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Bretta (nee McBride). Loving father of Chris (spouse Pamela) and Tracey (spouse Damian). Cherished grandfather of Jessica and Brandon and great grandfather of Carter, Chloe and Alina. Survived by his brothers and sisters, Floyd, Shirley, Gloria, Paul and Charlie. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at Barrie Union Cemetery, 338 Sunnidale Rd. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciate by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
