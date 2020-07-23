1930 - 2020 Sometime at Eve when the tide is low I shall Slip my moorings and sail away With no response to a friendly hail In the silent hush of the twilight pale When the night stoops down to embrace the day And the voices call in the water's flow Ernest Gerald Edwards peacefully departed this earthly home on the afternoon of July 4, 2020, in his 90th year. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest Edwards and Rosezella Alma Williams, his beloved wife, the late Velma LaRocque, his cherished daughter Deborah Lee, treasured sister Patricia (Turkington), brothers Mike, Wayne and Ronald Edwards. He will be forever remembered and eternally missed by daughters Rhonda Charles (Mark); Shelley Edwards and Sharon Heyne (Randy) and by son Sean Edwards. Special papa to Leeann Charles. Ernie is survived by Gail, Patsy, Linda (Ron) and Kitten (Wayne). Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
A few who watched me wail away Will miss my craft from busy bay Some friendly barques were anchored near Some loving souls my heart held dear In silent sorrow will drop a tear But I shall have peacefully furled my sail In mooring sheltered from the storm and gale And greeted friends who had sailed before O'er the Unknown Sea To the Unknown Shore Love you dad.