Passed peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with family members at his side. Ernest was born March 22, 1924 to Norman and Sarah (Broderick) Gilligan in Toronto, Ontario. Ernest was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Baines), his infant son Richard, his grandson Michael and his brothers William and John Johnston. Loving father of Robert (Vicki), Beverley, Brenda (Gary) and Stephen. He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren, Erin (Richard), Sara (Will), Heather, Fiona, Emily (Branden), John (Aisha), Maggie and Helen and seven great grandchildren, Mateo, Violet, Isaac, Clare, Joshua, Aurora and Nicholas. After completing his service in the Canadian Navy (WWII), he attended the University of Toronto and graduated with a B.Comm in 1950. He became an accountant and spent the majority of his career as an auditor with the Federal Government. Ernest imparted his wisdom to those around him through humour and an abundance of insightful quotes he could spontaneously recite. He will be missed by his family and many friends. A mass will be held for Ernest at Holy Spirit Parish, 650 Essa Road, Barrie, Ontario on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a brief visitation at 10:30 a.m. in the church foyer. There will be no reception. In lieu of flowers, Ernest would have wished donations made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario in remembrance of his wife Kathleen Gilligan. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 22, 2020