It is with sadness that we announce Nick took his last breath at 5:50 pm on July 10th at Grove Park Home in Barrie with his daughter, Valerie (Allan), holding his hand. Nick was in his 98th year. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen (2004) and his daughter Julia (2011). Nick left many loving memories for his grandchildren Tyler (Lana), Scott (Jennifer), Karen (Atif), Kathy (Jeremy) and Nick. He was the caring great-grandfather to Curtis, Max, Jordan, Evan, Audrey, Hamza, Ayaan, Cole, Chelsie, Madison and Mackenzie. After emigrating from England in 1957, he lived a full and happy life. He was a long-time resident of Washago and Big Cedar Estates in Oro-Medonte. He will be remembered for his kindness to others, always offering a helping hand. Mundell's Funeral Home in Orillia have been entrusted with his care and following Nick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Grove Park Home in Barrie would be appreciated by the Family.