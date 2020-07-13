1/1
Ernest Wilfred (Nick) NICKLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce Nick took his last breath at 5:50 pm on July 10th at Grove Park Home in Barrie with his daughter, Valerie (Allan), holding his hand. Nick was in his 98th year. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen (2004) and his daughter Julia (2011). Nick left many loving memories for his grandchildren Tyler (Lana), Scott (Jennifer), Karen (Atif), Kathy (Jeremy) and Nick. He was the caring great-grandfather to Curtis, Max, Jordan, Evan, Audrey, Hamza, Ayaan, Cole, Chelsie, Madison and Mackenzie. After emigrating from England in 1957, he lived a full and happy life. He was a long-time resident of Washago and Big Cedar Estates in Oro-Medonte. He will be remembered for his kindness to others, always offering a helping hand. Mundell's Funeral Home in Orillia have been entrusted with his care and following Nick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Grove Park Home in Barrie would be appreciated by the Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mundell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved