Ernst A. Baumgarten
1953-07-17 - 2020-07-04
The family of Ernst (aka Ernie/Dickie) Baumgarten is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Saturday, July 4th at the age of 66. Born in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Lindy & Ernst Baumgarten, he will be deeply missed as beloved father to Tyson (Beca) & the late Keir Baumgarten, loving brother to Ingrid Cingolani (Derni), cherished uncle of Renée (Darryn) & Erin Cingolani, and his many friends. More commonly known as Ernie, he will be fondly remembered for his deep love for family, boisterous booming voice, wicked piano skills, extensive sports knowledge, and generous spirit. Ernie was one of a kind, deeply loyal, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place however due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
