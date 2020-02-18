|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Erwin Gerhard Zimmermann on February 10, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the young of 59 years old. He was a loving husband, friend, brother and all around wonderful man. He left us way too soon after a short battle with heart related issues. Erwin's greatest moments were playing sports baseball, hockey, hunting, fishing, plowing snow and just having fun in the garden or just talking to you and making you laugh. He was a very wise man and his words of wisdom never went unnoticed. He loved the young and old at heart and could speak to anyone whenever he was out. Sometimes I even lost him shopping until I heard his roar of a laugh. Erwin will be lovingly remembered by his wife Cheryl, siblings Walter, Isabel McCurdy, Cora Eisenfeller, long time dear friend Denna Woods (Wayne) and all extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be announced later this year at the Penetanguishene Royal Canadian Legion. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of GBGH that made Erwin's last moments comfortable before going to his father for his final trip. Donations can be made to a foundation of your choice. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 18, 2020