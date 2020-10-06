1/1
Erwin LUNSTROTH
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved Husband of Edna Lunstroth (nee Hall) of 45 years. Loving father of Leona Beasley and Christopher Lunstroth (Leslie). Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Owen, Warren and Claire. Erwin will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. The family would like to extent a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Soldiers' 1 for the compassion and excellent care of Erwin. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.
