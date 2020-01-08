|
|
Esther passed away peacefully in Barrie on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 92nd year. Esther beloved daughter of the late Rev. Karam Guergis and Tarlan Guergis and wife of the late Bill Kennedy. Loving Mom to Karam (Michelle) Kennedy and John (Julie) Kennedy. Special Gramma to Kory and Kyle Kennedy, Elizabeth, Gord and Tre Torrance, Madison, Kaitlyn and Zach Kennedy, Jordana and Zach Moro and Alicia Green. Esther, pre-deceased by her siblings; George, Sargon, David, Vicky, Frances, Helen and Rose. Survived by her sisters-in-law, Norma Guergis and Pat Guergis along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie) on Thursday, January 9, 2020, for a visitation from 2:00 -3:00 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance and celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. A spring interment will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society or to a . Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca