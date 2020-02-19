|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in her 77th year. Esther will be remembered as the proud and loving mother of Dustin (Emily) and Karii Lashambe, cherished Oma of Riley, Jaxson and Kennedy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Copper Blues (Blue Mountain Village). In lieu of flowers donations to the Yonge Street Mission or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Esther's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020