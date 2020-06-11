Esther RINGHOFER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Southlake Regional. Esther Ringhofer beloved wife of Fred Ringhofer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rosie, Jason and Myra, and Dorothy and John Portelance. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Abe and Carol Szymokowicz. Devoted grandmother of Joshua, Leyla, Hunter, and Adele. A graveside service was held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the Am Shalom Section of the Innisfil Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, 416-489-7111, or Lung Cancer Association, 416- 785-3439.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved