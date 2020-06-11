On Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Southlake Regional. Esther Ringhofer beloved wife of Fred Ringhofer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rosie, Jason and Myra, and Dorothy and John Portelance. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Abe and Carol Szymokowicz. Devoted grandmother of Joshua, Leyla, Hunter, and Adele. A graveside service was held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the Am Shalom Section of the Innisfil Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, 416-489-7111, or Lung Cancer Association, 416- 785-3439.